CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Forescout Technologies Q2 Non-GAAP Loss Per Share $0.33 (Aug 7)

(In eighth bullet, corrects to say co expects Q3 non-GAAP net income per share of $0.03-$0.05, not $0.04-$0.06) ForeScout Technologies Inc:

* FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.46 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES Q3 2019 REVENUE UP 17 PERCENT

* Q2 REVENUE $78.3 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $77.2 MILLION

* FOR Q3 OF 2019, FORESCOUT EXPECTS NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE OF $0.03 - $0.05

* FOR FULL YEAR 2019, FORESCOUT EXPECTS REVENUE OF $365.3 MILLION - $375.3 MILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR 2019, FORESCOUT EXPECTS NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.41 - $0.33

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.42, REVENUE VIEW $371.1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.11, REVENUE VIEW $100.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: