CORRECTED-BRIEF-Strattec Security Corp Q4 Adjusted EPS $0.73 (Aug. 8)

(Corrects headline, second bullet to say co reports Q4 adj. EPS of $0.73, not loss per share of $0.73; adds last three bullets tagged to the chain) Strattec Security Corp:

* REPORTS FISCAL 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OPERATING RESULTS INCLUDING NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT AND COMPENSATION EXPENSE CHARGES

* Q4 SALES $128.7 MILLION VERSUS $116.7 MILLION

* TAX FREE CONTRIBUTION WILL RESULT IN ADDITIONAL NON-CASH GAAP ACCOUNTING CHARGES OF ABOUT $4.3 MILLION ON PRE-TAX BASIS

* TAX FREE CONTRIBUTION WILL IMPACT RESULTS DURING FIRST 6 MONTHS OF NEW FY BEGINNING ON JULY 1, 2019

* IMPACT OF FY 2019 NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGES & NON-CASH COMPENSATION CHARGES REDUCED DILUTED EPS FOR CURRENT YEAR BY $7.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: