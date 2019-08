(Corrects second bullet, headline to say co reports Q2 loss per share of $1.10, not $1.19) Sientra Inc:

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $1.10

* Q2 SALES $20.5 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $19 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.67 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2019 SALES $79 MILLION TO $83 MILLION