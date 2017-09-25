CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Suffield assets for $512 mln

(Corrects to mln from bln in headline)

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc -

* Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Suffield assets for more than half a billion dollars

* Cenovus Energy - To sell Suffield crude oil and natural gas operations in southern Alberta to International Petroleum Corp for cash proceeds of $512 million

* Cenovus Energy - Net proceeds from the Suffield sale will be applied to reduce company's $3.6 billion asset-sale bridge facility