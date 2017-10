(Corrects to fix typo, removes extraneous words in headline)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Catchmark Timber Trust Inc

* Catchmark agrees to $43.3 million acquisition of 14,923 acres of prime timberlands near Southeast Georgia Coast

* Carolina Midlands V transaction was funded through Catchmark’s multi-draw term credit facility​

* Coastal Georgia Acquisition includes 72% pine plantations with stocking of 81 tons per acre​