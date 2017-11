BRIEF-Cellectis says cash position at Sept. 30 of $304.1 million

Nov 14 (Reuters) - CELLECTIS SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY: CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND CURRENT FINANCIAL ASSETS AT SEPT 30 STOOD AT $304.1 MLN VS $271.2 MLN AT JUNE 30

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $7.3 MLN VS $12.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q3 FINANCIAL LOSS $3.4 MLN VS LOSS OF $1.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $26.2 MLN VS LOSS OF $14.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND CURRENT FINANCIAL ASSETS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS CURRENT OPERATIONS INTO 2020

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)