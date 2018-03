(Corrects headline to show IPO was priced at $18/ADS not $180/ADS)

March 29 (Reuters) - Beijing iQIYI Technology Co Ltd:

* IQIYI INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* IQIYI INC - ‍PRICING IPO OF 125 MILLION ADSS, EACH REPRESENTING SEVEN CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES OF CO, AT A PRICE OF US$18.00 PER ADS​