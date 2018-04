(Corrects to add dropped words in third bullet)

April 3 (Reuters) - Cooper Companies Inc:

* THE COOPER COMPANIES ACQUIRES THE LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO

* TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MILLION

* DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION

* COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES