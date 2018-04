(Corrects first bullet to say company announced a non-convertible preferred stock offering, not a convertible preferred stock offering)

April 5 (Reuters) - Medical Transcription Billing Corp :

* ANNOUNCES $10.5 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF NON-CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK

* PRICING OF UPSIZED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT 420,000 SHARES OF ITS SERIES A PREFERRED STOCK AT $25 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)