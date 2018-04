(Corrects to $0.13 from $0.12 in headline and second bullet point) Randolph Bancorp Inc:

* RANDOLPH BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* RANDOLPH BANCORP- NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $498,000 TO $3,982,000 FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR