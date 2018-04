CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alliance Resource Partners Reports Quarterly Revenue of $457.1 Million

(Corrects 7th and 9th bullet points to add dropped word “million”)

April 30 (Reuters) - Alliance Resource Partners LP:

* ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS INCREASES TO NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ARLP AND EBITDA OF 48.6% AND 28.7%, RESPECTIVELY; RAISES QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION 1.0% TO $0.515 PER UNIT; AND INCREASES GUIDANCE

* QUARTERLY REVENUE $457.1 MLN

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME OF ARLP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.16

* SEES 2018 COAL PRODUCTION OF 40.0 MLN TO 41.0 MLN TONS

* SEES 2018 COAL SALES VOLUMES OF 40.3 MLN TO 41.3 MLN TONS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUES (EXCLUDING TRANSPORTATION REVENUES) OF $1.87 BLN TO $1.91 BLN

* QTRLY COAL TONS SOLD 9.398 MILLION TONS VS 9.610 MILLION TONS

* MAINTAINING PREVIOUS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN A RANGE OF $220.0 MILLION TO $240.0 MILLION

* ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP QTRLY COAL TONS PRODUCED 10.482 MILLION TONS VS 10.218 MILLION TONS

* ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP Q1 REV VIEW $459.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP Q1 REV VIEW $459.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP FY2018 REV VIEW $1.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S