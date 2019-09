(Corrects headline to add dropped words “IPO Of”)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Datadog Inc:

* DATADOG, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* ANNOUNCED PRICING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 24 MILLION SHARES OF ITS CLASS A COMMON STOCK AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $27 PER SHARE

* SHARES ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN TRADING ON NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET UNDER SYMBOL “DDOG” ON SEPTEMBER 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: