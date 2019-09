(Corrects source to Westinghouse Electric Co from Rolls-Royce Holdings)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Westinghouse Electric Co:

* WESTINGHOUSE SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ROLLS-ROYCE CIVIL NUCLEAR SYSTEMS AND SERVICES BUSINESS

* WESTINGHOUSE ELECTRIC COMPANY - SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ROLLS-ROYCE'S CIVIL NUCLEAR SYSTEMS AND SERVICES BUSINESS IN NORTH AMERICA