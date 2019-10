(Corrects dateline)

Oct 4 (Reuters) - SkyWest Inc:

* SKYWEST, INC. REPORTS SEPTEMBER 2019 TRAFFIC

* SKYWEST INC - REPORTED 116,599 BLOCK HOURS IN SEPTEMBER 2019, AN INCREASE OF 6.3% FROM SEPTEMBER 2018

* SKYWEST INC - SEPTEMBER 2019 LOAD FACTOR 81.6% VERSUS 80.9%

* SKYWEST INC - SKYWEST WILL DISCONTINUE REPORTING TRAFFIC ON A MONTHLY BASIS