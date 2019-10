CORRECTED-BRIEF-Upstream Security Closes Series B Investment From Renault, Volvo Group, Hyundai, Natiowide

(Corrects to change source to Upstream Security from Renault SA)

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Upstream Security:

* UPSTREAM SECURITY CLOSES $30 MILLION SERIES B INVESTMENT FROM RENAULT, VOLVO GROUP, HYUNDAI, NATIONWIDE

* UPSTREAM SECURITY - SYNDICATE OF INVESTORS INVESTED $30 MILLION IN A SERIES B FUNDING ROUND, BRINGING COMPANY’S TOTAL INVESTMENT TO DATE TO $41 MILLION

* UPSTREAM SECURITY -ROUND LED BY RENAULT VENTURE CAPITAL & INCLUDED VOLVO GROUP VENTURE CAPITAL, HYUNDAI, HYUNDAI AUTOEVER, NATIONWIDE VENTURES, OTHERS Source text for Eikon: