CORRECTED-BRIEF-Biomarin Pharmaceutical Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share Of $0.30 (Oct.23)

(Corrects headline and third bullet to say the company reported qtrly earnings per share and not loss per share)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc:

* BIOMARIN ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE $461.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $454.5 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL - AS OF SEPT 30, 2019, HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.2 BILLION, VERSUS $1.3 BILLION ON DECEMBER 31, 2018

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.06 — REFINITIV IBES DATA