CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Enova International Posts Q3 EPS Of $0.78 (Oct. 24)

* ENOVA REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86

* SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $1.158 BILLION TO $1.173 BILLION

* Q3 REVENUE $330 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $335.3 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.80 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES Q4 2019 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.07 TO $1.28

* ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXIT U.K. CONSUMER LENDING MARKET DUE TO REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY

* ENOVA - TO RECORD ONE-TIME AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $74 MILLION, WITH ONE-TIME CASH CHARGES OF ABOUT $43 MILLION DUE TO CESSATION OF U.K. LENDING ACTIVITIES

* SEES FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.13 TO $4.34

