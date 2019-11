(Corrects third quarter earnings per share in headline, second bullet to $0.03 from $0.06 after company clarified)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Full House Resorts Inc:

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 0.5 PERCENT TO $44.3 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/32HPNwx) Further company coverage: