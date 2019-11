CORRECTED-BRIEF-Xerox Restructures Fujifilm Relationship, Will Receive $2.3B From Related Transactions

(Corrects 5th bullet to remove extraneous word ‘qtrly’)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Xerox Holdings Corp:

* XEROX RESTRUCTURES FUJIFILM RELATIONSHIP, WILL RECEIVE $2.3B FROM RELATED TRANSACTIONS

* SALE OF XEROX’S 25% STAKE IN FUJI XEROX CO., LTD. (FX) TO A SUBSIDIARY OF FUJIFILM;

* MODIFIED SOURCING TERMS FOR FUTURE PRODUCT PROGRAMS THAT WILL ENSURE XEROX’S PRODUCT SUPPLY CONTINUITY

* EXPECTS TO PROVIDE UPDATED 2019 GUIDANCE BY MID-DECEMBER 2019 THAT INCORPORATES IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS

* DISMISSAL OF $1 BILLION LAWSUIT FUJIFILM FILED AGAINST XEROX AFTER LAST YEAR’S TERMINATED MERGER

* XEROX EXPECTS TO PROVIDE UPDATED 2019 GUIDANCE BY MID-DECEMBER 2019 THAT INCORPORATES IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS