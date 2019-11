CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Gap Inc Says Art Peck To Step Down As Chief Executive Officer

(Corrects forecast for Q3 adjusted EPS and net EPS after the company clarified)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gap Inc:

* ANNOUNCES ART PECK TO STEP DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* COMPANY ALSO PROVIDES UPDATE ON Q3 AND FISCAL 2019 EARNINGS OUTLOOK

* CHAIRMAN ROBERT J. FISHER TO SERVE AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* APPOINTED BOBBY MARTIN, CHAIR OF ITS COMPENSATION AND MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE, AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

* COMPANY EXPECTS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR Q3 OF FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.34 TO $0.36

* COMPARABLE SALES FOR Q3 OF 2019 WERE DOWN 4% VERSUS FLAT LAST YEAR

* SEES Q3 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.50 TO $0.52

* UPDATED ITS REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.47

* NOW EXPECTS 2019 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.75

* QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR OLD NAVY GLOBAL: NEGATIVE 4% VERSUS POSITIVE 4% LAST YEAR

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.07 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* GAP - WAS A CHALLENGING THIRD QUARTER

* GAP - WAS A CHALLENGING THIRD QUARTER

* GAP - MACRO IMPACTS, SLOWER TRAFFIC FURTHER PRESSURED Q3 RESULTS THAT HAVE BEEN HAMPERED BY PRODUCT AND OPERATING CHALLENGES ACROSS KEY BRANDS