CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tryg launches private placement of 27.4 million new shares (Dec 5)

(Corrects number of shares in headline to 27.4 mln from 24.7 mln.)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - TRYG A/S:

* TRYG A/S ANNOUNCES A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES IN RELATION TO THE FINANCING OF THE ACQUISITION OF ALKA FORSIKRING

* HAS TODAY DECIDED TO LAUNCH AN OFFERING OF NEW SHARES THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 27,400,000 NEW SHARES TO BE ISSUED BY TRYG

* IN THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT, THE NEW SHARES WILL BE PLACED AT MARKET PRICE

* THE MARKET PRICE WILL BE ESTABLISHED THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILDING PROCESS, WHERE ALL NEW SHARES OFFERED BY TRYG IN THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE SUBSCRIBED FOR AT THE SAME PRICE PER SHARE

* TRYG WILL IN CONNECTION WITH THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT BE ASSISTED BY NORDEA AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER

* TRYGHEDSGRUPPEN SMBA (THE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN TRYG) HAS OFFERED TO SUBSCRIBE PRO-RATA FOR 60% OF THE NEW SHARES

* FURTHERMORE, TRYGHEDSGRUPPEN HAS COMMITTED TO UNDERWRITE ALL SHARES AT DKK 146 PER SHARE