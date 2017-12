REFILE-BRIEF-SEB sells SEB Pension in Denmark to Danica in 6.5 bln DKK deal

(Adds Danske Bank instrument code)

Dec 14 (Reuters) - SEB AB:

* REG-SEB DIVESTS SEB PENSION IN DENMARK

* SAYS ‍TOTAL PROCEED OF DKK 6.5BN, CONSISTING OF A CASH CONSIDERATION OF DKK 5.0BN AND A PRE-CLOSING DIVIDEND OF DKK 1.5BN​

* SAYS ‍PRE-CLOSING DIVIDEND WILL BE IN ADDITION TO DIVIDEND OF DKK 1.1BN WHICH SEB RECEIVED IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017​

* SAYS ‍AGREEMENT TO SELL ALL SHARES IN SEB PENSIONSFORSIKRING A/S AND SEB ADMINISTRATION A/S (SEB PENSION) TO DANICA PENSION LIVSFORSIKRINGSAKTIESELSKAB (Danica, a subsidiary to Danske Bank)​