CORRECTED-BRIEF-Statoil buys stake in major Petrobras oilfield for up to $2.9 bln

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa:

* REG-STATOIL ASA ACQUIRES 25% OF THE RONCADOR FIELD IN BRAZIL AND ADVANCES ITS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PETROBRAS TO INCREASE RECOVERY

* SAYS TOTAL CONSIDERATION COMPRISES AN INITIAL PAYMENT OF USD 2.35 BILLION, PLUS ADDITIONAL CONTINGENT PAYMENTS OF UP TO USD 550 MILLION

* ‍TRANSACTION NEARLY TRIPLES STATOIL‘S PRODUCTION IN BRAZIL​

* ‍RONCADOR WAS LARGEST DISCOVERY OFFSHORE BRAZIL IN 1990S AND IS CURRENTLY THIRD LARGEST PRODUCING FIELD IN PETROBRAS’ PORTFOLIO WITH MORE THAN 1 BILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT REMAINING

‍AMBITION IS TO INCREASE RECOVERY FACTOR BY AT LEAST 5 PERCENTAGE POINTS​