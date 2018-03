REFILE-BRIEF-Restaurant Group Says Current Trading Is Broadly In Line With Expectations

(Adds dropped word “Group” in headline)

March 7 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group Plc:

* FY PRETAX PROFIT 43.6 MILLION STG VERSUS -49.3 MILLION STG LOSS YEAR AGO

* FINAL DIVIDEND 10.6 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY TOTAL SALES DOWN 1.8% ON A 52 WEEK COMPARABLE BASIS; DOWN 4.4% ON A STATUTORY BASIS

* SAYS FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES DOWN 3.0%

* CURRENT TRADING IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS.

* TRADING PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESS IN H1 2018 WILL REFLECT SIGNIFICANT PRICE INVESTMENTS MADE IN MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR

* SAYS FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 56.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 77.1 MILLION STG IN 2016

* SAYS FY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF 95.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 121 MILLION STG IN 2016