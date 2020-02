BRIEF-ASM International Sees Q1 Sales Of 310-330 Million Euros

Feb 25 (Reuters) - ASM INTERNATIONAL NV:

* ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

* FOR Q1 WE EXPECT SALES OF EUR 310-330 MLN WHILE FOR Q2 SALES OF EUR 330-350 MLN ARE EXPECTED

* Q1 BOOKINGS, ON A CURRENCY COMPARABLE LEVEL, ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 310-330 MLN.

* WE EXPECT LOGIC/FOUNDRY TO CONTINUE ITS STRENGTH AS WE MOVE INTO 2020

* ASMI WILL PROPOSE TO FORTHCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (AGM) 2020, TO DECLARE A REGULAR DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.50 PER COMMON SHARE OVER 2019

* WE EXPECT WAFER FAB EQUIPMENT MARKET IN 2020 TO BE UP WITH A HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE

* Q4 NEW ORDERS WERE EUR 429 MLN. EXCLUDING EUR 56 MLN RELATED TO ARBITRATION SETTLEMENT, NEW ORDERS WERE EUR 373 MLN

* NET SALES FOR Q4 2019 WERE EUR 401 MLN. EXCLUDING EUR 56 MLN RELATED TO ARBITRATION SETTLEMENT, NET SALES WERE EUR 345 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 27% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS QUARTER

* REGULAR DIVIDEND INCREASES 50% COMPARED TO DIVIDEND PAID OVER 2018

* GROSS PROFIT MARGIN WAS 51.5% IN Q4 2019, AND 43.6% EXCLUDING ARBITRATION SETTLEMENT COMPARED TO 42.4% IN PREVIOUS QUARTER

* WE ALSO PLAN TO PAY OUT AN EXTRA-ORDINARY DIVIDEND AND PLAN TO START A NEW EUR 100 MLN SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

* Q4 OPERATING RESULT INCREASED TO EUR 131 MLN. EXCLUDING ARBITRATION SETTLEMENT OPERATING RESULT WAS EUR 75 MLN AND INCREASED EUR 24 MLN COMPARED TO PREVIOUS QUARTER

* NORMALIZED NET EARNINGS, INCLUDING ARBITRATION SETTLEMENT, FOR Q4 2019 INCREASED BY EUR 51 MLN COMPARED TO Q3 2019

* AS PART OF ITS COMMITMENT TO USE EXCESS CASH FOR BENEFIT OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS, ASMI WILL ALSO PROPOSE TO FORTHCOMING AGM 2020 TO DECLARE AN EXTRA-ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.50 PER COMMON SHARE. THIS WILL BRING TOTAL DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS OVER 2019 TO EUR 3.00 PER COMMON SHARE

* ASMI WILL PROPOSE TO AGM 2020, TO BE HELD ON MAY 18, 2020, TO CANCEL 1.5 MLN TREASURY SHARES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)