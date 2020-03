(Corrects company’s name in headline)

March 13 (Reuters) - ADVICENNE SA:

* ADVICENNE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF ANDRE ULMANN AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* LUC-ANDRE GRANIER HAS LEFT HIS ROLE AS CEO OF COMPANY

* SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT CEO IS ONGOING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)