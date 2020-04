BRIEF-Northern Data Resolves On Capital Increase

April 8(Reuters) - NORTHERN DATA AG (former NORTHERN BITCOIN AG):

* RESOLVES ON CAPITAL INCREASE AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL WITH PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* TO INCREASE COMPANY’S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 11,162,250.00 TO UP TO EUR 11,720,362.00

* TO ISSUE UP TO 558,112 NEW NO-PAR VALUE ORDINARY BEARER SHARES, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO 5% OF CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL

* NEW SHARES WILL BE OFFERED EXCLUSIVELY TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT USING ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS

* NET PROCEEDS TO STRENGTHEN BALANCE SHEET, INCREASE LIQUIDITY AND FREE FLOAT OF SHARES, ACCELERATE GROWTH OF BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

