April 16 (Reuters) - VETOQUINOL SA:

* Q1 SALES ROSE 13.7 PCT TO 103.4 MLN EUR

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, TOTAL NET CASH AMOUNTED TO OVER EUR 100 MLN (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF IFRS 16), SUPPLEMENTED BY AN UNUSED OVERDRAFT FACILITY OF OVER EUR 15 MLN

* GROUP’S FINANCIAL STRUCTURE REMAINS STRONG AND ENABLES IT TO DEAL WITH IMPACT OF COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS Source text for Eikon:

