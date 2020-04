BRIEF-L'Oreal Q1 Sales Fall 4.8% To 7.22 Billion Euros

April 16 (Reuters) - L’OREAL SA:

* ALL L’ORÉAL TEAMS STRONGLY MOBILISED

* Q1 GROWTH IN E-COMMERCE: +52.6%

* E-COMMERCE, A KEY GROWTH DRIVER FOR GROUP, IS GROWING AT +52.6%, AND NOW REPRESENTS CLOSE TO 20% OF SALES

* ENTERED THIS PERIOD WITH A ROBUST BALANCE SHEET, A HIGH LEVEL OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY, A POSITIVE NET CASH SITUATION, AND WITH VERY SUBSTANTIAL CREDIT LINES AVAILABLE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ALL GEOGRAPHIC ZONES HAVE PROGRESSIVELY BEEN IMPACTED BY CLOSURE OF SALES OUTLETS AND INTRODUCTION OF LOCKDOWN MEASURES

* WE ARE THEREFORE CONFIDENT IN OUR ABILITY TO TRAVERSE THIS PERIOD OF CRISIS IN BEST POSSIBLE CONDITIONS AND TO REACCELERATE AS SOON AS CONDITIONS PERMIT IN EACH GEOGRAPHIC ZONE - CEO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CHINA IS ALREADY SEEING AN ENCOURAGING RECOVERY IN BEAUTY PRODUCT CONSUMPTION

* SOME 2,400 TONNES OF GEL, REPRESENTING MORE THAN 14 MLN UNITS, WILL BE PRODUCED BY END OF MAY 2020

* MAINTAINS JOBS AND SALARIES FOR ALL L’OREAL EMPLOYEES WORLDWIDE

* IN FRANCE, L’OREAL WILL NOT FURLOUGH EMPLOYEES BETWEEN NOW AND END OF JUNE, EVEN THOUGH IN MANY FIELDS OF ACTIVITY SEVERAL CATEGORIES OF EMPLOYEES ARE AT A PARTIAL OR TOTAL STANDSTILL

* IN FRANCE, GROUP HAS GIVEN AN UNDERTAKING THAT IT WILL NOT POSTPONE PAYMENT OF ANY SOCIAL OR TAX CHARGES (CONTRIBUTIONS, TAXES, ETC.) DURING THIS PERIOD

