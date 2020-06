June 4 (Reuters) - DANONE SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDESDAY NEW €800 MILLION BOND ISSUANCE

* NEW BOND WITH 9-YEAR MATURITY AND 0.395%

* COUPON

* NEW ISSUE TO ENHANCE FUNDING FLEXIBILITY, EXTEND MATURITY OF ITS DEBT AND OPTIMIZE COST

* SETTLEMENT EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON JUNE 10, 2020, AND BONDS WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS

