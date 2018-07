REFILE-BRIEF-John Laing Infrastructure In Talks For 142.5P/Share Bid For Co

(Clarifies headline to say that co is in talks for an offer)

July 16 (Reuters) - John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd :

* POSSIBLE OFFER IS AT A PRICE OF 142.5 PENCE PER SHARE

* POSSIBLE OFFER IS AT A PRICE OF 142.5 PENCE PER SHARE IN CASH

* POSSIBLE OFFER ALSO INCLUDES PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF UP TO 3.57 PENCE PER SHARE TO JLIF SHAREHOLDERS

* OFFER PRICE REPRESENTS ABOUT 20.6 PER CENT. PREMIUM TO JLIF’S CLOSING SHARE PRICE OF 118.2 PENCE AS AT 13 JULY 2018

* BOARD OF JLIF HAVE INDICATED TO CONSORTIUM THAT IT IS MINDED TO RECOMMEND A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR JLIF

* ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CONSORTIUM OF DALMORE CAPITAL LTD, EQUITIX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FOR POSSIBLE OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: