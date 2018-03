(Refiles to add letter dropped from VTB Bank name)

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s VTB Bank says:

* Following the announcement made on Feb. 16, 2018, VTB Bank acquired 29.099996 percent of shares in Magnit through subsidiary VTB Infrastructure Investments LLC;

* The transaction was closed on March 14, 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)