(Corrects headline and bullets 2, 3 and 5 to reflect revised numbers issued by co)

April 11 (Reuters) - easyHotel Plc:

* TRADING UPDATE AND PRE-CLOSE STATEMENT

* HY TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 25 PCT TO 20.2 MLN POUNDS

* HY OWNED HOTELS LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVPAR UP 10.1 PCT

* HY FRANCHISE LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVPAR DOWN 3.5 PCT

* HY REVENUE UP 53 PCT TO 7.3 MLN POUNDS

* EXPECTS OUTTURN FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR TO BE IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATIONS