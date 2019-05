CORRECTED-BRIEF-Britvic HY Profit After Tax Up 4.8% To 34.9 Mln Stg

(Corrects headline to say profit after tax, not profit before tax)

May 22 (Reuters) - Britvic PLC:

* H1 REVENUE 769.2 MILLION STG

* CONFIDENT THAT WE WILL ACHIEVE FULL-YEAR MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* HY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED 1.9% (REPORTED +4.9%) TO £769.2M

* HY ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBIT INCREASED 5.0% (REPORTED +4.0%) TO £83.7M

* INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED 5.1%

* “SOFT DRINKS LEVY IN GB HAS ACCELERATED CONSUMER TREND TOWARDS OUR LOW/NO SUGAR PORTFOLIO”

* TRANSFORMATIONAL BUSINESS CAPABILITY PROGRAMME ON-TRACK

* HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 45.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 41.8 MILLION STG