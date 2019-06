(Refiles to add delisting details in headline)

June 21 (Reuters) - SHW AG:

* FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE DELISTS SHW SHARES FROM TRADING ON THE REGULATED MARKET OF THE FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE

* DELISTING TAKES EFFECT AT END OF DAY ON 26 JUNE 2019