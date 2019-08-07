CORRECTED-BRIEF-Morphosys Confirms Higher 2019 Revenue Guidance

(Corrects headline, first and second bullet points to reflect co. hiked guidance in July and is now confirming it)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Morphosys AG:

* Financial year 2019 guidance, updated in July, confirmed: revenues in range of 65 mln to 72 mln eur

* Still sees EBIT of -105 mln to -115 mln eur

* Expenses for proprietary R&D remain unchanged in the range of 95 mln to 105 mln eur

* Q2 revenues of 34.7 mln eur

* Q2 EBIT of -5.7 mln eur

