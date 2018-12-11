Financials
UAE real estate developers facing sales slowdown - CEO of Ajman's Al-Zorah

AJMAN, United Arab Emirates, Dec 11 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates developers are facing a sales slowdown, Ajman-based Al Zorah Development Co’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

Al Zorah is offering relaxed payment plans in reaction to market conditions, CEO Imad Dana told reporters. The $60 billion project aims to nearly double the population of Ajman, one of the smallest emirates of the seven-member UAE federation.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, writing by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
