UAE real estate developers facing sales slowdown - CEO of Ajman's Al-Zorah

AJMAN, United Arab Emirates, Dec 11 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates developers are facing a sales slowdown, Ajman-based Al Zorah Development Co’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

Al Zorah is offering relaxed payment plans in reaction to market conditions, CEO Imad Dana told reporters. The $60 billion project aims to nearly double the population of Ajman, one of the smallest emirates of the seven-member UAE federation.