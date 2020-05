DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - * INTERNATIONAL AIR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION SAYS AIRLINES IN AFRICA CURRENTLY STAND TO LOSE $6 BLN IN REVENUE THIS YEAR DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, MIDDLE EAST AIRLINES REVENUE LOSS OF $24 BLN * SAYS FLIGHT DEPARTURES IN AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST WERE 95% LOWER AT END OF FIRST QUARTER WHEN COMPARED TO JANUARY 1, 2020

* SAYS DUBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT HAS FROZEN AERONAUTICAL CHARGE INCREASES FOR 2020 (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell)