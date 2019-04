CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-JLR Says Chinese Court Rules In Co's Favour In Evoque Copycat Suit (March 22)

(Corrects to JIANGLING HOLDINGS CO LTD from JIANGLING MOTOR in second bullet after Jaguar Land Rover updated its press statement)

March 22 (Reuters) - JAGUAR LAND ROVER:

* CHINESE COURT SUPPORTS FAIR COMPETITION AND FINDS IN FAVOUR OF JAGUAR LAND ROVER

* DECISION ISSUED BY COURT DECREED EVOQUE HAS FIVE UNIQUE FEATURES COPIED DIRECTLY IN LANDWIND X7, BUILT BY JIANGLING HOLDINGS CO LTD

* SAID ALL SALES, MANUFACTURING, MARKETING OF LANDWIND VEHICLE MUST CEASE IMMEDIATELY, CO BE PAID COMPENSATION