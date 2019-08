(Corrects RIC in Further Company Coverage) Green Growth Brands Inc:

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN EAGLE TO SELL CBD-INFUSED PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS - SALES OF PRODUCT, EXCLUSIVELY DEVELOPED FOR AMERICAN EAGLE, EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN OCTOBER 2019

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS - TO SELL HEMP-DERIVED CBD INFUSED PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS IN NEARLY 500 OF AMERICAN EAGLE STORES, ONLINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: