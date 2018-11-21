Indian shares end lower; TCS top loser

* NSE index down 0.53, BSE index down 0.77 pct

* Nifty IT index end 2.8 pct lower

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday in line with broader Asian markets, weighed down by a renewed bout of selling on Wall Street overnight that mounted uncertainty about global economic growth.

The broader NSE index closed 0.53 percent lower at 10,600.05, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.77 percent lower at 35,199.80.

Global sell-off in technology sector battered domestic IT stocks, with Nifty IT index falling up to 3.2 percent in the day. Tata Consultancy Ltd was the biggest loser at close on the NSE index, with shares ending 3.5 percent lower.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)