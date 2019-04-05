Financials
April 5, 2019 / 11:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's forex reserves rise to $411.91 bln as on March 29 - cenbank

2 Min Read

    April 5 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves
            rose to $411.91 billion, as of March 29, compared
with $406.67 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
    Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves.
    Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)

---------------------------------------------------------
                            March 29     March 22
                               2019         2019
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets    384,053.5    378,805.0
Gold                        23,408.4     23,408.4
SDRs                         1,456.7      1,460.3
Reserve Tranche Position     2,986.4      2,993.8
----------------------------------------------------------
Total                      411,905.0    406,667.5
----------------------------------------------------------
Source text: bit.ly/2uQ1Rgw

 (Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
