India's forex reserves rise to $411.91 bln as on March 29 - cenbank

April 5 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $411.91 billion, as of March 29, compared with $406.67 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- March 29 March 22 2019 2019 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 384,053.5 378,805.0 Gold 23,408.4 23,408.4 SDRs 1,456.7 1,460.3 Reserve Tranche Position 2,986.4 2,993.8 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 411,905.0 406,667.5 ---------------------------------------------------------- Source text: bit.ly/2uQ1Rgw (Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)