Indian shares close weaker for sixth session; Zee top decliner

* NSE index ends 1.2 pct lower, BSE index down 1.3 pct

* Heavyweights Reliance, SBI among top drags

BENGALURU, May 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday, ending lower for a sixth straight session, as investors took a cautious stance on worries the U.S.-China trade deal could unravel.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is due to visit Washington on Thursday and Friday for trade talks in a last-ditch bid to avert a sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The broader NSE index closed 1.2 percent weaker at 11,359.45, marking its lowest close in more than six weeks.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE index ended down 1.3 percent at 37,789.13, posting its lowest closing level in nearly eight weeks.

On the NSE index, index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd and State Bank of India were among the top laggards, shedding 3.3 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd lost the most in terms of percentage, ending over 10 percent lower. (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)