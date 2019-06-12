Indian shares snap winning spree; auto stocks weigh

* NSE ends down 0.5%, BSE 0.48% lower

* Auto stocks among top laggards

BENGALURU, June 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped three sessions of gains to settle lower on Wednesday, in line with global markets as Washington took a tough line on trade talks with Beijing, while Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd drove the declines in the NSE index.

The broader NSE index closed 0.50% lower at 11,906.20, while the benchmark BSE index settled down 0.48% at 39,756.81.

A fall in domestic automobile sales dented sentiment, with auto stocks featuring among top laggards in the index. The country’s auto index closed 1.13% weaker.

Bharti Infratel closed 3.5% lower, while Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd settled 7.9% down to its lowest since February.

