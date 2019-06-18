Indian shares end higher ahead of U.S. Fed meet; IT stocks gain

* NSE index ends up 0.17%, BSE index up 0.22%

BENGALURU, June 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, led by gains in IT and oil marketing companies, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting that begins later in the day.

The broader NSE index ended 0.17% higher at 11,691.50, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.22% at 39,046.34.

The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged after its policy meeting, even as President Donald Trump pressed fresh demands for a rate cut.

IT services giant Infosys shares closed up over 1%, boosting the Nifty IT index up 0.6%.

Oil marketing companies Bharat Petroleum Corp and Indian Oil Corp were also among blue-chip gainers for the day, ending between 1.5% and 2% higher.

Debt-ridden airline Jet Airways crashed to fresh life lows before ending 40.8% down, as the company said two of its last remaining directors quit.

Yes Bank shares ended nearly 6% down at an over four-and-half-year low, at 109.3 rupees. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)