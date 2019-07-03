Indian shares largely unchanged, financials keep index afloat

* NSE 0.05% up, BSE 0.06% higher

BENGALURU, July 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed largely unchanged on Wednesday as weak global data hurt sentiment, while investors awaited positive cues from the federal budget due later this week.

The Indian government is set to turn on the fiscal taps in the federal budget and revise its borrowing target slightly higher for this year and next, prompted by a slowing economy and weak jobs growth, a Reuters poll of economists showed here

The broader NSE index closed 0.05% higher at 11,916.75, while the benchmark BSE index settled 0.06% firmer at 39,839.25.

Financials stock helped the indices finish in the black, with Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd closing 7.6% higher while Indusind Bank Ltd ending the day 3.8% higher.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)