Indian shares eke out gains; Infosys recovers to end higher

BENGALURU, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed a tick higher on Wednesday, led by gains in auto and IT stocks, as investors paused to study trends from corporate results before placing fresh bets.

The broader NSE index ended 0.14% higher at 11,604.10, while the benchmark BSE index finished up 0.24% at 39,058.83.

Shares of Infosys Ltd reversed losses to settle over 1% higher. The IT services major is investigating whistleblower claims accusing its top two executives of “unethical practices”.

HCL Technologies Ltd was the top percentage gainer on the NSE index. The IT firm is due to post quarterly results later in the day.

Eicher Motors Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd were among the top three gainers on NSE, adding 2.71% and 2.54%, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki India will report its quarterly results on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd fell the most on the bluechip index, tumbling over 6%.