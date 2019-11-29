Indian shares end lower ahead of GDP growth data

* NSE index ends 0.78% lower, BSE index down 0.82%

BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, led by losses in state-owned banking and auto stocks, ahead of the government’s announcement of key economic data for the quarter to September.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 0.78% at 12,056.05 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.82% lower at 40793.81. For the week, the indexes gained 1.19% and 1.08%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, Sensex gained 1.66% and Nifty was up 1.5% in November.

India’s economy was seen growing at 4.7% in the quarter ended Sept. 30, its weakest pace in more than six years, according to a Reuters poll published on Thursday.

The government is scheduled to release the GDP numbers later in the evening.

The public-sector bank index was the day’s biggest laggard in terms of sectors, dropping 1.73%, followed by the Nifty auto index, which fell 1.15%.

Bharti Infratel rose 7.68% and was the top gainer among Nifty stocks, while Zee Entertainment dropped 5.77% and was the biggest loser of the day. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)