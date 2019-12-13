India govt outstanding loans from RBI at $7.33 bln in Dec. 6 week

BENGALURU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Indian government had 525.75 billion rupees ($7.33 billion)outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Dec. 6, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had 90.72 billion rupees in loans from the RBI in the week ended Dec. 6, compared with 12.61 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. Source text: bit.ly/34hY1wb ($1 = 71.7700 Indian rupees)