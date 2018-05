BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co’s vehicle sales in China fell 8.8 percent in April from a year earlier to 101,027 vehicles, the company said on Thursday.

Sales volume during the first four months of the year totaled 401,853 vehicles, down 4.0 percent from the same period a year ago. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu Editing by Darren Schuettler)